Roots donating thousands of dollars worth of food during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Roots Scratch Kitchen on the corner has donated more than $5,000 of food to people in the community.
So far, Roots has served school organizations and people living in affordable housing, but is willing to donate to other groups. The food orders also help employees keep their jobs during this difficult time.
“I think we’re all really thankful that we’re still here working serving food to people and definitely give back to the people who are a part of Roots and it being lively in general,” Haley Lieberman, Manager said.
Staff here at roots are still looking for organizations to donate to. If you know anyone who is in need, you can reach out to the restaurant.
