PVCC offers online Getting Started information sessions for April

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College will be hold several information sessions for prospective students in April.
Getting Started sessions are free and open to the public, however preregistration is required. These sessions provide info on degree and certificate programs, student services, and other resources.
For more information and the complete list of upcoming online information sessions call 434.961.5275 or visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach.
04/01/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
Charlottesville, Va. – April 1, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students. Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce degree and certificate programs and provide information on student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.
The online information sessions are free and open to the public. Preregistration is required. To participate, sign up at www.pvcc.edu/outreach. The April sessions are scheduled for:
- Saturday, April 11: 10-11 a.m.
- Monday, April 13: 5-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 14: 6-7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 16: 4-5 p.m.
For more information and the complete list of upcoming online information sessions call 434.961.5275 or visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach.
