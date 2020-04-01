Pet Paradise in Charlottesville offers discount on services for those in the healthcare industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One pet care company is making it a little easier for healthcare workers and their furry friends during this time of need.
Pet Paradise in Charlottesville is offering a 50% discount on boarding and day camp services to those in the healthcare industry. They’re also extending additional discounts on boarding rates and their weekly day camp pass.
Employees at Pet Paradise said they are more than happy to lend a helping hand, or a helping paw, to those who need it most right now.
“We realize they do work long hours, especially in this time of need they're working even longer hours. So we wanted to make sure they understand that we're here for them, we support them and we care about them,” Pet Paradise Resort Manager Dustan Sweely said
Pet paradise is also doing its part to help with social distancing. They now offer curbside pick-up and drop off for all appointments.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.