Local Food Hub sets up drive through farmers market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Charlottesville Farmer’s Market closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some vendors are partnering up with the Local Food Hub to continue to sell their goods. The food hub is offering an alternative to a typical farmers market with a pre-order drive-through option.
Daniel Perry with Jam According to Daniel is one vendor set to sell at the new drive-through market. Perry says the COVID-19 closures have been having a major economic impact on vendors.
“My heart really goes out to all farmers who are growing things for that uncertain market,” Perry said. “They don’t know if they’re going to be reliant on a market that’s closed, or able to have access to new things like this Local Food Hub micro market”.
People can order online ahead of time, and then local vendors will load up any items you need in the parking lot of the Rivanna River Company on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or the K-Mart parking lot on route 29 on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
