it’s outta here !

Improving and seasonal

By David Rogers | April 1, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 8:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure continues to track east. Rain that had blanketed the region has tapered off. With mostly cloudy skies and a brisk northerly wind, temperatures will remain below normal. High pressure is building in and skies will gradually clear by Thursday. It appears the Weekend will be nice with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Early next week another system will provide more spring rain...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny with a isolated shower, High; around 70...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

