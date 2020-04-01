it’s outta here !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure continues to track east. Rain that had blanketed the region has tapered off. With mostly cloudy skies and a brisk northerly wind, temperatures will remain below normal. High pressure is building in and skies will gradually clear by Thursday. It appears the Weekend will be nice with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Early next week another system will provide more spring rain...Have a great and safe day !