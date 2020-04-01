Former Blue Ridge star Aamir Simms enters NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Blue Ridge School boys basketball star Aamir Simms has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Clemson junior forward made the announcement on social media on Tuesday night.
Simms also stated he would maintain his college eligibility through the draft process, which is the same plan of attack used by former Blue Ridge teammate Mamadi Diakite last year.
Diakite ultimately decided to return to school after talking with NBA personnel during the draft process, and helped the 'Hoos go 23-7 overall, and 15-5 in the ACC.
Simms led Clemson in points (13.0), rebounds (7.2), and assists (2.6) this season, and he was named Third-Team All-ACC.
