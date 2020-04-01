COVID-19 cutting into revenue, causing Daily Progress to furlough workers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on central Virginia’s newspaper, the Daily Progress.
The company announced paper-wide furloughs, Wednesday April 1. All employees are required to take two weeks of unpaid leave between now and the end of June.
Lee Enterprises, which is based out of Iowa, told workers Tuesday morning COVID-19 is hitting print media especially hard: Advertising revenue is slumping dramatically, and this move is to ensure sustainability.
The company told employees, “The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business.”
Company executives will also be taking a 20% reduction in pay.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.