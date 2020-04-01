Colder Tonight. Bright and Breezy Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome April! A spotty shower possible early tonight. Gradual clearing overnight and cold, some patchy frost is possible, especially west of the Blue Ridge.
The late week brings brighter skies and breezy conditions. Some chilly nights and pleasant days with a warming trend, as temperatures top out in the the more seasonable 60s. Currently, the weekend looks largely dry. The next front to approach late Sunday into early next week, to bring some more showers.
Tonight: Spotty shower early. Gradual clearing, cold. Patchy frost possible. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: upper 50s to low 60s...Low: mid to upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, late stray shower possible. High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Variable clouds, warm. Few showers, High: low to mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s.
