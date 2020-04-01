Chilly start to April

Milder days ahead

By David Rogers | April 1, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure is moving away, however, wrap around clouds will continue to stick around for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure will gradually build in resulting in clearing skies overnight. Our late week will feature wall to wall sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Our next chance for rain will early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Gradual clearing and cold, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Moday: Partly sunny a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

