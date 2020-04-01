Chilly start to April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure is moving away, however, wrap around clouds will continue to stick around for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure will gradually build in resulting in clearing skies overnight. Our late week will feature wall to wall sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Our next chance for rain will early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Gradual clearing and cold, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Moday: Partly sunny a few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
