Charlottesville offering assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Interested businesses should check the Office of Economic Development’s website to stay informed as programs are rolled out in the coming weeks – www.charlottesville.org/econdev. Businesses can also contact the OED to be added to the email distribution list, which will be notified when program applications become available. As always, businesses are also welcome to contact our office with any business needs. For more information, please email ecodev@charlottesville.org or call 434-970-3110.