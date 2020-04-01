Charlottesville food truck adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food trucks may seem to have the advantage during the coronavirus pandemic as they are already on wheels. Spice Sea Gourmet Food Truck Owner Whitney Matthews says that definitely is not the case.
The seafood food truck set up camp outside Moxie Hair Lounge on Wednesday. Matthews says that she depends on large events to keep business afloat, so she is being forced to adapt.
Her business mainly caters to weddings, wineries, breweries, and corporate offices which are mostly shut down for the next couple of months. “This is obviously not something that we’re used to,” Matthews said. "If you can support local, please do because my livelihood depends on it.”
The truck does not have an online system up and running yet. Matthews says she is purely relying on text and email to set up orders right now. You can place an order through email at spiceseagourmet@gmail.com or text 434-466-0264. You can also stop by the food truck itself and place an order.
She says it is tough to find a place to set up shop and make money during a time like this, but Moxie was kind enough to lend its parking lot to her under the circumstances.
“The local businesses are struggling and everybody’s struggling and everybody’s trying to adapt and overcome and adjust their way of life to our new normal,"she said.
Spice Sea will be outside Commonwealth Computer Research Inc. at 1440 Sachem Place on Friday.
