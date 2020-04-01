Charlottesville city councilors, activists ask landlords be lenient with rent payments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Many people experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are concerned about how they will make that rent payment this month.
The City of Charlottesville is asking landlords to be lenient.
“Well, it’s definitely going to be one of the biggest challenges we face," Charlottesville City Councilor Michael Payne said.
Councilors are asking landlords to work with tenants when it comes to rent payments.
“A lot people they just don’t make enough money or have enough savings to self-quarantine, or if they’ve lost their jobs they don’t have enough saving to ride out three, four, five months without working, and that’s going to create a huge challenge for us not just in Charlottesville but across the state,” Payne said.
Community activist Don Gathers worries about the burden placed on people in affordable housing when it comes to making ends meet.
"It’s definitely affecting many people across a wide swath of venues. I mean, everyone has that rental payment or mortgage and we’re just hopeful and prayer-full that landlords will be willing to ease some of that burden,” Gathers said.
The mayor’s office sent a letter to landlords asking that all late rent fees for April and May be waived, and suggests tenants who cannot pay write a request for relief.
Payne says there is only so much the city can do: “We sent out that letter to landlords, but we don’t have the legal authority to suspend rent payments and all evictions. We don’t have the resources needed to provide income for everyone who has lost a job,” the councilor said.
Gathers hopes to see more long-term solutions in the weeks to come.
“There’s so much that this pandemic has branched off into, I’m not sure we really realize how its going to affect people in the days to come. This new normal is just new, there’s nothing normal about it,” Gathers said.
The Supreme Court of Virginia has suspended any non-emergency evictions, for now.
Payne hopes to see more action from the state.
