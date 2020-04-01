Batesville Market now delivering

BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Batesville Market is trying something new to help people around the community.
The market started a delivery program last week, setting up a system to help people who may not want to visit a grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic.
Store owner Kristen Raboudin says you can order anything in the store, from the deli to even beer or cider.
"Delivery will not just be to the Batesville area, but we are going up to Crozet. We’re going to within a five-mile radius. We want to make sure that anybody who needs to get groceries really can get groceries,” she stated.
The Batesville Market is offering curbside pickup, as well.
