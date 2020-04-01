Augusta Health Foundation coordinates community response for assisting hospital caregivers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is another way people in the valley can support Augusta Health, by supporting its employees.
The Augusta Health Community Foundation director says many in the community have reached out wanting to help the hospital respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition to masks, hand sanitizer and non-latex gloves - the director says people can donate to the community foundation’s employee emergency fund. The foundation helps employees facing unexpected hardships.
Augusta Health Foundation Press Release:
FISHERSVILLE, Virginia—As the entire community navigates the current challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Augusta Health Foundation expresses its gratitude for the overwhelming response it has received from the community.
“The community has asked how else they can help,” says Tami Radecke, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation. “Augusta Health is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to care for the community. We are staffed by employees who live right here in our community, giving back every day. While serving the community, some are also facing personal family crises at the same time. The Foundation’s Employee Emergency Fund was established several years ago to provide assistance when unexpected hardship impacts a caregiver’s ability to work. The Fund provides financial support to provide for basic needs. For those who are able, a contribution to this fund is an immediate way to address these emergency needs.”
If you would like to donate to support Augusta Health employees in need, please make a gift online at: http://augustahealth.com/foundation.give or send to Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
If you have supplies to donate to support Augusta Health patients and caregivers, please call or email the Augusta Health Foundation at 540.332.5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com.
The mission of the Augusta Health Foundation is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
