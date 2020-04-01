Augusta Health Foundation coordinates community response for assisting hospital caregivers

“The community has asked how else they can help,” says Tami Radecke, Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation. “Augusta Health is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to care for the community. We are staffed by employees who live right here in our community, giving back every day. While serving the community, some are also facing personal family crises at the same time. The Foundation’s Employee Emergency Fund was established several years ago to provide assistance when unexpected hardship impacts a caregiver’s ability to work. The Fund provides financial support to provide for basic needs. For those who are able, a contribution to this fund is an immediate way to address these emergency needs.”