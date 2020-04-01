Albemarle County neighbors build an exercise connection while maintaining social distancing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -While the coronavirus has meant a lot more people are socially isolated, a group of women in Albemarle County has turned their cul de sac into a source of connection.
Three times a week, four women at different stages in life, are meeting to get some fresh air and complete a workout. “Heaven knows we’re eating too much these days,” Carolyn Betts said.
With gyms closed, one thing many Virginians are left weighing is how- and when- they will exercise. Either solo... “I am not good at working out by myself”... or with a virtual community, “I’ve tried the online workouts and the phone rings or something happens and I get distracted," Betts said.
Her neighbors were experiencing similar difficulties until a text message brought them together.
“Kate, one of our neighbors, had sent a text to all of us saying, ‘hey why don’t we start a neighborhood workout group, in the cul de sac’ so we’re socially distant, just to keep all of us moving,” Kelsey Lessick said.
The women usually meet around 8 a.m., completing a variety of exercises together.
“They’re all of these online workouts, and I go through and look at the ones that I normally would do by myself and I write them down and bring them out, and we improvise. Some people have weights, some people have jump ropes,” Betts said.
Although the routine gets them moving and their heart rate up, it is about more than the exercise.
“I said on Sunday to the group, I’ve seen more of you guys in the last week than I have in two years,” Betts said.
The women hope to continue meeting even after life returns to normal, even if it’s over Chardonnay instead of cardio.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.