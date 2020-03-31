VSP investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Rockingham County

At approximately 10:22 p.m. on March 30, 2020, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Center received a 911 call about the driver of a truck brandishing a weapon and possibly firing into a parked vehicle at the 3600 block of N. Valley Pike in the county. The Emergency Center issued a “Be on the Look Out” for the suspect vehicle, which was located shortly before 11 p.m. by an officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The Rockingham Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police respondedto assist with the pursuit.