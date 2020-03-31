Virginia DMV closing all service centers until at least April 23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is closing all of its customer service centers until at least late April due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
All 75 DMV customer service centers are closed until April 23, and all DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services are postponed.
Meanwhile, driver’s licenses and identification cards set to expire between March 15 and May 15 are extended 60 days from the original date of expiration.
From the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:
Until at least April 23, all 75 DMV customer service centers are closed and all DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services postponed at the direction of Secretary Valentine in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
DMV is encouraging its employees and customers to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health in regards to personal health and social distancing.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
