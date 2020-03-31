Virginia Career Works encourages people to stay up to date with unemployment benefits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Career Works is encouraging those who have filed for unemployment to stay up to date on the process.
The center partners with the Virginia Employment Commission to help people find stable work and enroll in unemployment. The office in Charlottesville says it is getting claims from hundreds of people a day.
The guidelines have changed so that those who are filing only have to report to the commission once a week, and do not need proof of an active job search to get benefits.
Center management adds that people who are filing to need to be patient with the process.
