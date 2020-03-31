UVA nursing students attend online dog therapy office hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia’s School of Nursing are staying calm and focused during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in part to virtual therapy dog office hours.
Kenny the therapy dog is normally found on UVA Grounds receiving head pats and pets from students and faculty. With people learning on computers instead of in-person, Kenny and his owner, Professor Edie Barbero, are moving their office hours online.
“It’s so nice to see students when we get a chance, because we’re so used to interacting with all the students as we do miss them when they’re gone,” Barbero said.
Martha Peterson, a third-year nursing student at UVA, says she has several pets including cats, a dog, and horses, but says there is something different about seeing Kenny.
“When I’m able to see Kenny, I can take a step back, remember that I’m still part of the nursing school,” said Peterson. “And that Kenny is still there and he’ll be there when I get back, and just kind of having that community. Also, to be able to talk to people through Zoom is really special”.
The virtual dog therapy office hours are set to happen throughout the year as part of the school’s compassionate care initiative. Other online events include yoga and guided meditation.
