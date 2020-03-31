TING: Internet usage up during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With more and more people working and learning from home, internet usage is up in Charlottesville according to Ting.
The internet provider says that daytime usage of internet has doubled since the COVID-19 outbreak forced schools across the commonwealth to close.
Kara Chandeysson, the city manager in Charlottesville says the company is also working to make sure anyone who needs it has access to the internet.
“We set up a Wi-Fi access point ... and it’s fed by a fiber optic network. So it’s providing excellent Wi-Fi and really allows for people to come to the park and connect with friends and family,” said Chandeysson. “We wanted to make sure that people were still able to access their online schooling, as well as access telemedicine and telehealth, connect with government resources that they may need, and connect with work as well”.
Chandeysson says while the number of people using the internet has increased, the peak time in the afternoon into the evening has stayed the same.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.