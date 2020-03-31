Thomas Jefferson Health District reports first fatality associated with COVID-19

Thomas Jefferson Health District Release:
(Charlottesville, Va.) – The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) today announced the death of a resident from COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80s. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be provided.
“We are so sorry to hear of this loss of one of our community members. Our hearts go out to her family and friends,” said TJHD Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds. “It is important that we all take this illness seriously and follow precautions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like older adults and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
We all can take steps to protect our health and the health of our loved ones.
- Stay home.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from others.
- Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick.
If you have additional questions, call the TJHD COVID-19 hotline at 434-972-6261. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8am-4:30pm. You can also visit TJHD’s Facebook or Twitter accounts for the latest information and resources. This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/covid19 or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
Note: This fatality was not included in the statewide count earlier today. The count is updated daily with numbers reported by 5 p.m. the evening before.