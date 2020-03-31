Spring cool down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. An area of low pressure will track to our south and east. Showers are expected to develop late this afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning. While temperatures will be below normal today and Wednesday conditions will begin to warm by Thursday. The late week will feature plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, which will last through the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloud and cooler with late showers, High; mid 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Early rain, then mostly cloud, High:low 60s,,,Low: around 40
Friday : Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: 66...Low: low 40s
Saturday; Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low
