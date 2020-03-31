Spring cool down

Late week warm-up

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | March 31, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:49 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. An area of low pressure will track to our south and east. Showers are expected to develop late this afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning. While temperatures will be below normal today and Wednesday conditions will begin to warm by Thursday. The late week will feature plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, which will last through the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloud and cooler with late showers, High; mid 50s

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Early rain, then mostly cloud, High:low 60s,,,Low: around 40

Friday : Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: 66...Low: low 40s

Saturday; Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low

