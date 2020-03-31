Orange County Office on Youth to offer childcare for families providing essential services

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Office on Youth is offering childcare for anyone deemed essential personnel.
Starting Monday, April 6, parents can drop off school-aged children at Locust Grove Primary or Orange Elementary. Each site will house eight children per day. They can increase to 16 per day based on need for services.
Anyone interested in enrolling their child must fill out paperwork and have it turned in by Thursday.
Orange County Press Release:
Orange County, VA – The Orange County Office on Youth will be opening two of its child care sites, Locust Grove Primary and Orange Elementary, starting Monday, April 6th, 2020 only for school-aged children of those workers deemed Essential Personnel. To start, each site will be able to house 8 children per day and increasing to 16 per day based on the need for services.
All necessary paperwork can be found online at http://orangecountyva.gov/501/Child-Care-Forms for those individuals needing child care who have been identified as “Essential” per the list from Governor Northam as listed below:
*For purposes of this guidance document only, essential personnel are the first-responders, health care workers, and others who help maintain the health, safety, and welfare of the Commonwealth’s residents. Here are examples of essential personnel:
● Providers of healthcare including, but not limited to, workers at clinics, hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), nursing homes, long-term care and post-acute care facilities, respite houses, designated agencies and emergency medical services;
● Essential government employees including public health employees and employees who oversee or support all the other functions included in this list;
● Criminal justice personnel including those in law enforcement, courts, and correctional services;
● Police, firefighters, and military;
● Employees who operate shelters or other essential services for adults, children and families;
● Employees who ensure continuity of basic services such as electricity/gas, water, internet, plumbing, sanitation and garbage removal;
● Employees who ensure essential transportation including public transportation, trucking and health care-related transportation;
● Employees who ensure essential food, pharmaceutical and supplies access (e.g., grocery, food bank, feeding programs, drug store, hardware store); and
● Staff and providers of childcare and education services (including custodial and kitchen staff and other support staff) for children of other essential personnel.
Essential personnel wishing to enroll their children will need to have all paperwork completed and turned in to the Office on Youth Administrative Assistant, Michelle Goodwin, by Thursday, April 2nd in order for us to staff appropriately for opening day. Additionally, we have limited space for children so that we can ensure proper social distancing and sanitation; therefore, space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until additional space and staffing can be secured. All registration forms can be faxed to (540) 672-2311, emailed to mgoodwin@orangecountyva.gov, or dropped off in the OCPR locked drop-box outside of the Sedwick Building at 146 Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960. The drop-box will be checked upon staff arrival in the morning and after lunch. Spaces are not secured unless all paperwork is completed adequately per our staff. Parents will receive a phone call once their application is received to give them a status report regarding enrollment.
Additionally, the Department of Social Services has provided feedback that special provisions, extensions and waivers have been extended to families due to the COVID-19 circumstances. To learn about eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/. We do not want the inability to pay to be the reason a child is not enrolled.
For additional information or questions, please contact Office on Youth Director, Alisha Vines, at (540) 672-5484 extension 4 or avines@orangecountyva.gov.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.