Orange County Office on Youth to offer childcare for families providing essential services

Essential personnel wishing to enroll their children will need to have all paperwork completed and turned in to the Office on Youth Administrative Assistant, Michelle Goodwin, by Thursday, April 2nd in order for us to staff appropriately for opening day. Additionally, we have limited space for children so that we can ensure proper social distancing and sanitation; therefore, space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until additional space and staffing can be secured. All registration forms can be faxed to (540) 672-2311, emailed to mgoodwin@orangecountyva.gov, or dropped off in the OCPR locked drop-box outside of the Sedwick Building at 146 Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960. The drop-box will be checked upon staff arrival in the morning and after lunch. Spaces are not secured unless all paperwork is completed adequately per our staff. Parents will receive a phone call once their application is received to give them a status report regarding enrollment.