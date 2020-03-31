Liquid sunshine heading our way

Sunny and seasonal weather on the horizon

By David Rogers | March 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds have spread across the region, ahead of an area of low pressure to our south. Although temperatures will be much cooler, the needed rain will really make a difference. The month of March is a little over two inches below our normal rainfall. Showers will continue through early Wednesday. Milder conditions will be with us beginning Thursday with seasonal temperatures. Right now the Weekend looks okay perhaps a late showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Periods of rain, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Early showers, Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and great, High: low 60...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

