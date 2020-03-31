Liquid sunshine heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds have spread across the region, ahead of an area of low pressure to our south. Although temperatures will be much cooler, the needed rain will really make a difference. The month of March is a little over two inches below our normal rainfall. Showers will continue through early Wednesday. Milder conditions will be with us beginning Thursday with seasonal temperatures. Right now the Weekend looks okay perhaps a late showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !