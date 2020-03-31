How animals help us during COVID-19:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With many Virginians forced to stay home, some at least have furry friends to keep them company.
Pets offer an emotional support system to those struggling during the outbreak. Studies show having a pet can reduce anxiety and depression.
One pet owner says her dogs help her have a routine even while working from home.
“It’s so good just to have something to wake up to. It’s nice to have that responsibility where she gets me out of bed each morning - just adds that routine,” Liz Kurland, a pet owner, said.
A lot of people want to have a pet at this time. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has nearly 300 animals in foster and 400 people on a waitlist.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.