Graphic design company helping Barracks Rd. businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based graphic design company is helping businesses in need.
Image360 Charlottesville is making signs for some Barracks Road businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is trying to help them keep customers alert to changes.
Co-owner Tom Mullin says it is nice to give some aid during this difficult time.
“It really is an enjoyable project, because it makes you feel like you’re doing things about being a part of the community. When we were installing them, many of the merchants and the managers of the stores came out and literally thanked us,” Mullin said.
MULLIN adds that Image360 is available to any business that may need some help.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.