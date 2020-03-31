Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order sends people flocking to grocery stores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, announced Monday, is sending even more people to area grocery stores.
By Monday afternoon, Reid Super-Save Market in Charlottesville was packed with people stocking up on groceries for their extended time at home.
The governor says people should try their best to go to the store as infrequently as possible, and take one large shopping trip instead of several small ones.
“Business has been absolutely insane. It’s crazy," Reid Manager Chris Clements said. “Our employees are picking up extra hours to try to get stuff on the shelves for customers.”
Like many stores, Reid Super-Save Market is taking extra precautions to help keep customers safe. Cashiers wear gloves, and the conveyor belts and card readers are thoroughly sanitized after each and every customer.
