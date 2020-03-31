Albemarle County greenhouse staying busy with curbside pickup or delivery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many nurseries and greenhouses are busy right now with curbside pickup or delivery.
Eltzroth and Thompson Greenhouses in Albemarle County says this is normally a busy time of year, but it is taking a lot of phone orders instead of walk-ins.
People are planting earlier than usual due to the mild weather and early last frost date.
Eltroth and Thompson grows its own herbs and vegetable plants and base how much to grow on last year’s sales. Jay Eltzroth, the owner of Eltzroth and Thompson Greenhouses, it says it wasn’t ready for this year’s hype.
"Vegetables and herbs are the hot ticket. We’ve also been also been selling out of soil and garden amendments, compost, potting soil. I think a lot of people are doing more raised beds, prepping for home gardening when they might not have done it in years past,” he said.
The greenhouse says seed sales are also through the roof. It is almost out of a lot of varieties that would normally have gotten it through May.
