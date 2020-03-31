Chilly Rain Tonight. Still Cool through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain will continue tonight through early Wednesday. Overall rain amounts of a quarter to a third of an inch. Wednesday, the first day of April will feature mostly to variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the cool 50s.
The late week brings brighter skies with some chilly nights and pleasant days with a warming trend, as temperatures top out in the the more seasonable 60s. Currently, the weekend looks largely dry. The next front to approach late Sunday into early next week, to bring some more showers.
Tonight: Chilly rain, areas of fog. Low upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday: Early showers, Mostly to variably cloudy, Cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable, Highs low 60s. Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, Highs mid to upper 60s. Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, Highs mid 60s. Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, few late showers possible, Highs: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: low 70s. Low upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storm. Highs low 70s.
