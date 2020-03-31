Charlottesville’s Zoom Cycling renting out equipment to members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With gyms around Virginia closed due to an executive order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, one business is shifting gears and helping its members stay fit by renting out equipment.
Zoom Cycling and Training in Charlottesville is allowing its members to rent out its stationary bikes to use at home while the gym is closed. The gym claims it was one of the first cycling gyms in the country to do so.
Zoom co-owner Justin Goodman says they rented out all 36 of the bikes they had in just hours.
"It’s still a much different offering than something like a national company where you don’t actually know the instructor, you know? You don’t actually have any interaction with them in the past,” Goodman stated. "The instructors don’t know your fitness, they don’t know your challenges.”
Zoom says that moving online has been an adjustment as their brand is based on personal contact. It is streaming classes to help keep that connection going from a distance.
