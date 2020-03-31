Charlottesville’s Economic Development Authority provides aid to businesses and entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Economic Development Authority is working to provide aid to city business owners and entrepreneurs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the board met virtually Tuesday, March 31, to approve a resolution to rework some of its existing grant and loan programs in order to better serve the community’s immediate needs.
The programs and adjustments include providing microgrants to help businesses with fixed costs and creative efforts to stay up and running, while another program seeks to aid with the rehiring of employees.
Business owners will have to apply virtually, but the board said the goal is to make these funds available as soon as possible.
