Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce supporting businesses with virtual conferences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is supporting area businesses and still hosting events, including virtual happy hours.
The group rallied support for the disaster area declaration that made Virginia businesses eligible for emergency SBA loans.
It also hosted a few virtual workshops with a plan to host a business card exchange and virtual happy hour.
“As people work remotely, one thing that I’ve learned is it’s become more important than ever to find ways for people to connect in person through video conferencing,” Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell said.
The Chamber is hoping to be both a resource and a cheerleader for businesses as it responds to this pandemic.
