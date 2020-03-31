Charlottesville-area photographer snaps family portraits for donations to CACF

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area photographer is using his skills to spread a little joy and give back to the community, all while staying within a safe distance.
Robert Radifera has been a professional photographer for more than 30 years. Over the last week and a half he’s traveled across central Virginia to snap portraits of families outside their homes in an effort to document history and raise funds for the community. All of his portraits were taken before Governor Ralph Northam issued his stay-at-home order on Monday, March 30.
In exchange for taking the family photo, Radifera asked families to donate whatever they could to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF), which is providing aid to people during this challenging time.
“It’s a great way to sort of give back to the community, give these families something to look forward to for five minutes, and sort of break up the monotony of the day,” Radifera said.
During the photo sessions, Radifera is very careful to respect social distancing guidelines, while also “documenting history.”
“It’ll be a photo for families, for the kids like... especially these kids here,” he said. "They can show their kids, and they can show their grandkids when their grandkids are interviewing their grandparents what was it like during the pandemic of 2020.”
David Berzonsky and Estela Knott were one of the Charlottesville families who made a donation to CACF for a family photo. Both said it’s important for them to acknowledge this moment as family.
“Right now we’re making history, you know? It’s not exactly the way in which most of us would want to make history, but history is being made to have this photo to show to our families, great or great great grandchildren to have there is really important,” Knott said.
Due to Gov. Northam’s stay-at-home order Radifera is no longer photographing families; however donations can still be made to CACF. Please click here.
