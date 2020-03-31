Augusta Health welcomes personal protective equipment donations from community

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta Health continues to welcome donations from the community.
The health system has not depleted its supplies according to a press release but is taking masks, hand sanitizer, hand soap, and non-latex disposable gloves.
Currently, there are two positive COVID-19 patients in Augusta County and one in Staunton, but Augusta Health expects the number to change as more community members are tested.
They are encouraging people to stay home.
