ART APART: A citywide gallery brings art to households around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Art galleries in Charlottesville may be closed due to COVID-19, but artists have begun making their own art displays visible right outside their homes.
The program is called ART APART.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is teaming up with Charlottesville Safe Routes to School to encourage artists to display works of art, either created by themselves or from their collections, in their windows, or on their front porches. A few dozen homes in the city are currently participating.
You can find more information on how you can get involved here.
