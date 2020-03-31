AAA: Price for regular drops to $1.99 per gallon, cheapest average in 4 years

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA. (March 31, 2020) – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped below $2 per gallon for the first time in four years. Today’s national gas price average is $1.99. Here in Virginia, the average is $1.84 with drivers able to find gas for less than $1.75 at 25% of gas stations in the commonwealth. Drivers in Cumberland, Buckingham, Patrick, Carroll, and Grayson counties, along with the cities of Galax and Danville are seeing average gas prices of $1.50 or less. In Cumberland County, the average gas price is $1.18 today. AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April.