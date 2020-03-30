Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Rockingham County that killed an Elkton woman Sunday, March 29.
According to VSP, a 2017 Nissan Rogue ran off the side of Route 33 eastbound around 10 p.m. Sunday. The SUV collided with an embankment and overturned before coming to rest.
Fifty-four-year-old Amy D. Alexander died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.
03/30/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred March 29, 2020 at 10:02 p.m. on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) at 300 feet west of Route 1167 (Confederacy Drive).
A 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Rt. 33 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned before coming to rest.
The driver of the Nissan, Amy D. Alexander, 54, of Elkton, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Alexander was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Fire and EMS, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.