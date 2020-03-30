Sunny, breezy & above normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Today. As a weak area of high pressure builds in, a westerly wind will increase across our region. Low pressure will track to our south, clouds will increase and showers will develop later Tuesday into early Wednesday. By the end of the week conditions improve, resulting plenty in sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 70s
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Early rain, Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
