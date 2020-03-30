Sentara warns of COVID-19 in-home testing scam

A Virginia Beach resident notified Sentara this weekend of a scam involving a caller who claimed to represent Sentara and offered a home visit for coronavirus testing. The caller claiming to be with Sentara told the resident they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then asked to come to the resident’s home to conduct a test. To be clear, this caller has absolutely no association with Sentara. The resident was correctly suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara. We appreciate the warning and are sharing it with the communities we serve. We have also notified local authorities.