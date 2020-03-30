PVCC: Student tests positive for COVID-19, but had not yet returned to campus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A student at Piedmont Virginia Community College has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, PVCC says the student had not been back to the campus since catching the virus.
PVCC announced Monday, March 30, that it was recently made aware that the student tested positive sometime last week. Since then, he is said to be doing well and is self-isolating.
Health officials believe the student was exposed to COVID-19 sometime over spring break. He had reportedly gone “outside of the region,” though specific details were not provided in PVCC’s announcement.
03/30/2020 Letter from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
PVCC Students, Faculty, and Staff,
I hope this message finds you well, both physically and mentally. I know this is a challenging time for all, including those in our PVCC community.
I wanted to let you all know that PVCC was recently made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19. A student tested positive for the virus late last week. He is doing well and has taken all the necessary precautions with regard to quarantine and self-isolation. he has also been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials believe he was exposed to the virus over spring break during a trip outside of the region. Since he has not returned to the campus since then, we do not believe there is any exposure risk to the college at-large.
