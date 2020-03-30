Monticello offers interactive virtual tours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello is closed until the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still experience all it has to offer. Monticello is hosting interactive virtual tours daily for $10 using Zoom.
“We just finished a family tour, and there was a family on it and a little girl - a little 6-year-old - and just listening to her questions, and her getting excited about the objects...she can ask a question and be like, ‘but what is that, that I see in that room?’ And the guide is able to immediately talk about it. So, that type of interaction is not something that a lot of other places have been doing with virtual tours, so I think it makes it kind of unique here at Monticello," Melanie Bowyer of Monticello said.
Since the launch Monticello has conducted virtual tours to about 100 people from all over the world.
Right now, guides are offering a standard live tour and a family version to use as an educational tool. For more information visit Live Virtual Tours on the Monticello.org website.
