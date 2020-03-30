JMRL extends closure, continues virtual engagement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says it will remain closed until at least April 24.
JMRL announced Monday, March 30, that this decision is in conjunction with Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order banning all gatherings of over 10 people to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The library says folks can access some of its resources via JMRL’s eLibrary, including ebooks, audiobook, eLearning, and databases. Temporary virtual cards to access these resources are available at https://www.jmrl.org/wiki/COVID-19_Response_%26_Available_Online_Resources#Community_Resources.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is also extending due dates to May 8 for people who had checked out books or other materials during the closure.
03/30/2020 Release from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:
In response to the Governor of Virginia’s order banning all gatherings of over 10 people for 30 days, JMRL will now remain closed until at least April 24, 2020.
As the library continues to navigate through the ongoing response to COVID-19, staff are working diligently to provide services to patrons through virtual engagement.
Patrons can access a multitude of resources via JMRL’s eLibrary, including ebooks, audiobook, eLearning, and databases. Temporary virtual cards to access these resources are now available: https://www.jmrl.org/wiki/COVID-19_Response_%26_Available_Online_Resources#Community_Resources
There are also a variety of Virtual Storytimes and Daily Boredom Buster challenges being posted on JMRL’s social media channels.
As the physical closure of JMRL continues, staff are creating virtual events for patrons to stay involved, such as book club chats.
The next virtual chat on March 31 at 4 p.m. will focus on Jacquline Woodson’s Brown Girl Dreaming and can be joined via JMRL’s blog. More information about that event can be found at https://jmrlblog.com/2020/03/24/same-page-online-discussion/
For patrons who have materials with due dates during this closure, these due dates have now been changed to May 8 and no fines will be issued during this time.
To ensure the public continues to have WiFi accessibility, internet access is available outside of JMRL branches (for example, in a parking lot).
JMRL will extend the time for all materials waiting on hold for patrons for several weeks after re-opening, to give people a chance to collect the items they have been waiting for.
To keep updated with JMRL’s COVID-19 response and services, please visit jmrl.org and follow JMRL on social media.
