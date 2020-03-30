Great Harvest Bread Company seeing decline in sales, but still giving back to food banks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business lost a lot of customers due to people staying home, but it did not lose the spirit of generosity.
The Great Harvest Bread Company’s owner said sales are down, even with curbside pickup and delivery, but she is trying to keep morale up by helping the less fortunate in our community.
She, like many other business owners in Charlottesville, has adjusted her operations in an attempt to keep as much staff as possible.
She now offers curbside pickup, delivery and still allows walk-in customers as long as they maintain a proper social distance.
Although she has seen a decline in sales, she has continued to generously give, donating sandwiches to The Haven, the Salvation Army and other food banks.
“I don’t know what tomorrow’s going to hold, nobody really does. We’re just trying to do our best to serve the people in the community now," Magnotto said.
For a list of the area restaurants and cafes that remain open you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.