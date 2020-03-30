Fluvanna Co. nursing facility comes up with creative ways for residents to see families

FORK UNION, Va. (WVIR) - Some seniors at a Fluvanna County nursing facility are making sure their loved ones know they’re doing just fine during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents at Envoy at the Village are using new creative ways to show the community spirits are high despite this tough situation.
"Each of us need to create a sense of normalcy, what's normal to us to the best of our abilities during this time." Nurse Liaison Ellen Hess said.
Hess and her team have incorporated social media messages to family members and new socially-distant ways to communicate.
“We are able to do Zoom so they can speak back and forth, but because we’re so rural people are not quite as accustom with that kind of technology. So we’ve offered window visits with a phone, where the family member can talk and speak back and forth.” Hess said.
Since the residents are part of the at-risk population, the precautions will be in place for the foreseeable future
“We’re all just trying to keep everyone safe and get through this.” Hess said.
Envoy at the Village is currently looking for people in the community to help sponsor social-distancing activities for their residents. If you are interested, you can visit their website here for more information.
