Crozet-area vineyard’s delivery service helping it stay busy during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - King Family Vineyards in Crozet says it is seeing a high interest in its wine delivery services.
Even though the coronavirus forced the vineyard to close its tasting room, it is still finding ways to stay busy. That includes free delivery to Crozet and the Charlottesville area on orders of three or more bottles.
Co-owner Carrington King says it has been difficult dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, but it is important to support small businesses.
"Remember, right now is the time to support our local businesses, small mom and pop shops if you can,” King said.
King Family Vineyards says it may keep the delivery service going after all this is over.
