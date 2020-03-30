Cooler Days Ahead and Showers Returning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some very warm and windswept days, temperatures to cool down and showers to make a return through the mid-week.
Turning cloudy Tuesday as a storm system moves across the southeast. Clouds a light easterly wind will cool temperatures back down into the 50s through the mid-week. Showers to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening through at least Wednesday morning. Overall rain amounts generally under a quarter inch.
More sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 60s make a return for the late week and into the weekend. Currently, late Sunday into Monday, more rain expected to return.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy early. Low: low to mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, Cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Low: around 40
Wednesday: Early showers, Mostly cloudy, Cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, Highs mid 60s. Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, Highs mid to upper 60s. Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, Highs mid 60s. Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, Late showers, Highs: mid 60s. Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs:upper 60s to near 70. Low upper 40s.
