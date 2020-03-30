Committee suspends review of names for Sutherland Middle School

Sutherland’s school name is being reviewed by the committee as part of a process across the school division that is examining the names of all 14 schools named for individuals. Earlier this year, the first school to undergo a community review was Cale Elementary School, which on July 1, will become Mountain View Elementary School. Sutherland’s community advisory committee was appointed on February 25 and held its first meeting on March 2. It approved an online survey which sought recommendations from the public on names for their school for the committee’s consideration. A March 20 public meeting to obtain comment on the names suggested in the survey was postponed in alignment with COVID-19 public health measures.