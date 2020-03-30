Committee suspends review of names for Sutherland Middle School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is suspending the naming review for Sutherland Middle School due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s our hope we will be able to resume our work, including the hosting of two community wide public meetings, later this summer or in the early fall. Right now, our priority is to protect the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families,” said Jasmine Fernández in a press statement released Monday, March 30.
Fernández is facilitating the work of the school community’s advisory committee.
The middle school’s name is being reviewed by the committee as part of a process across the school division that is examining the names of all 14 schools named for individuals.
03/30/2020 Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:
(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – In support of COVID-19 public health guidance limiting public meetings, Albemarle County Public Schools announced today that the school naming review of Sutherland Middle School has been suspended.
“It’s our hope we will be able to resume our work, including the hosting of two community wide public meetings, later this summer or in the early fall. Right now, our priority is to protect the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families,” said Jasmine Fernández, who is facilitating the work of the school community’s advisory committee.
Sutherland’s school name is being reviewed by the committee as part of a process across the school division that is examining the names of all 14 schools named for individuals. Earlier this year, the first school to undergo a community review was Cale Elementary School, which on July 1, will become Mountain View Elementary School. Sutherland’s community advisory committee was appointed on February 25 and held its first meeting on March 2. It approved an online survey which sought recommendations from the public on names for their school for the committee’s consideration. A March 20 public meeting to obtain comment on the names suggested in the survey was postponed in alignment with COVID-19 public health measures.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.