Clouds on the move

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful day clouds will be on the increase Tonight as we track an area of low pressure to our south. Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a northwest wind. Temperatures will be below normal and expect a few showers to develop later Tuesday into early Wednesday. The late week will feature sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Right now it appears the Weekend will get off to a dry start, but a cold front could bring scattered showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.