Clouds on the move

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful day clouds will be on the increase Tonight as we track an area of low pressure to our south. Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a northwest wind. Temperatures will be below normal and expect a few showers to develop later Tuesday into early Wednesday. The late week will feature sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Right now it appears the Weekend will get off to a dry start, but a cold front could bring scattered showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !