Charlottesville grocery store offering free, pre-packaged meals to community members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A small Charlottesville grocery store is offering free, prepackaged meals for community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keevil & Keevil Kitchen and Grocery has temporarily closed its doors, but it’s not letting that stop them from serving the community. Owner Harrison Keevil is trying to ease the burden for some families stressed about putting food on the table during this difficult time.
“We wanted to make sure that we could help anyone who needed a good meal, get a good meal,” Keevil said.
Keevil has been offering the meals for a little more than a week, starting with about 20 lunches a day. Since then, he’s expanded to offering both breakfast and lunch and making about 100 meals each day.
“It’s been a wide array of people families, locals really, whoever needs it. I don’t really care if you need a good meal a free meal. It’s here,” he said.
Keevil is using food from local farmers to make most of the meals, saying it’s a way to support them during a time where many growers are experiencing dwindling demand.
“My job is to feed people,” he said. “My job is to support the local farmers and right now I want to do that for free for people because people need it, people need food, people need a smile.”
Donations from friends, community members and others are helping to fund the meals, Keevil said, and he’s hoping to further expand the effort.
“We've been able to do this from the kind donations of neighbors strangers, anyone who has been willing to help we use that to help the farmers and help people who need the food,” he said.
Our goal is actually to try and find kitchens, or restaurants that might need a little help and maybe rent their kitchen space from them to up our production to 500 [meals].”
Keevil is currently working on setting up a GoFundMe page for people to donate money to the cause. In the meantime, interested donors can contribute through Venmo to the username “Keevil-Kitchen.”
For a link to this week’s menu for Keevil’s free meals, click here.
