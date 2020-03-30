Cedar Hill Mobile Park offers tenants one month rent free

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The landlord for Cedar Hill Mobile Home Park in Albemarle County is giving residents there one month rent free, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We gave them until the end of the year to decide what month they wanted to (pay),” landlord Ray Beard explained. “Maybe they’re working in April, maybe they’ll use lose their job in May and that’s when they’ll want to take their rent. So, we’re leaving it up to them.”
Beard says, after owning the mobile home park for 41 years, he is not worried about a financial impact on him. He says it helps that he won’t be missing everyone’s rent at once.
"I know they’re probably people in here that are not going to lose their job,” the landlord said. “They’re still working. They may work for UVA, or they may work for the government... They’re still working, but we’re not making distinguishing from it”.
Jim Bland has a mobile home in the community. He normally has two jobs, teaching tennis. Now, with both courts he works at closed, he has no income. Now, for one month, he will not need to pay for land rent, water, or sewer. He says the bill being taken care of has lifted a weight off of his shoulders.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.